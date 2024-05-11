Padres and Dodgers Made Some History With Low Scoring Affair
Friday night at Petco Park between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres defined the term “pitcher’s duel.” Both pitchers went deep into the game and gave their teams a chance to win.
“You know, some days as a position player, you don’t want to give any credit to any pitchers, but today you kind of have to,” the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman told media members after the game including Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “... Just a well-pitched ball game on both sides.”
San Diego starter Michael King struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings. Los Angeles starter Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 in seven innings.
According to Acee, it was the first game since at least 1893 — since they started pitching from 60 feet, six inches — that both starting pitchers in a game went at least seven innings, struck out at least 10 batters, and did not allow more than two hits.
The difference between the two starters was Luis Campusano who homered for the only hit allowed by Glasnow. The Padres catcher also doubled off reliever Michael Grove in the 10th and was pinch run for by Tyler Wade who came around to score the game-winner on a single by Luis Arraez.
Both teams have an insane amount of respect for the opposing pitcher and San Diego first baseman Jake Cronenworth summed it up perfectly.
“Two really, really good pitching performances,” Cronenworth said. “Both guys had it going.”
The two teams square off again on Saturday at 5:40 p.m. PT.
