Padres Announce Massive Roster Move, Bring Back All-Star
The San Diego Padres reinstated infielder Jake Cronenworth from the 10-day injured list Friday. In a corresponding move, the Padres optioned outfielder Oscar Gonzalez to Triple-A El Paso.
The return of Cronenworth provides another reinforcement to the San Diego lineup after the Friars endured a slew of early season injuries. The Padres star was on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced rib fracture.
Cronenworth will be available for the series opener against the Colorado Rockies Friday. In 12 games this season, the second baseman was hitting .257 with two home runs and five runs batted in with an .895 OPS.
This offseason, there was much speculation as to where Cronenworth would be playing since he has bounced between first base and second base in recent years. However, the plan for the infield was established ahead of spring training, which helped Cronenworth prepare for the 2025 campaign.
"Not just for me, but for everybody, it gives us clarity for where we're going to be and how we can prepare," Cronenworth said. "It's the same guys coming back. Maybe in a couple different spots, but we have a great infield."
While the Padres have a solid lineup, injuries have plagued the San Diego squad. Nevertheless, the Friars remain a top tier team in the league and should only improve upon Cronenworth's return.
