Padres at Orioles: Pitcher Demoted to Triple-A, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The San Diego Padres optioned pitcher Sean Reynolds to Triple-A El Paso ahead of Friday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Rookie right-hander Adam Mazur was recalled and will start against the O's.
Mazur is has the unenviable task of following Dylan Cease, who threw the second no-hitter in franchise history on Thursday. No pressure, kid.
Here's what else you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 4 p.m. PT
• Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Nationals -198 / Padres +164
• Over/under: 9
Prediction
Adam Mazur takes the mound for the Padres with a shaky 7.84 ERA, allowing 14 hits and 9 runs in his last 8.2 innings. In contrast, Grayson Rodriguez of the Orioles boasts a 3.83 ERA and has allowed only 19 hits in his last 23.1 innings. Given the disparity in performance between the two starters and the Orioles' recent success, give Baltimore the edge in Game 1 of the series.
More
• During the Padres' five-game winning streak, their pitchers have an MLB-best 0.80 ERA and a .099 opponent batting average during this run.
• Padres' batters are also contributing robustly, hitting at an average of .293 and scoring 5.6 runs per game.
• Padres closer Robert Suarez faces his brother, Orioles pitcher Albert Suarez, for the first time in MLB.
