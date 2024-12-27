Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Friars Massive Haul for $108 Million Star
The San Diego Padres have been shopping starting pitcher Dylan Cease in an effort to shed payroll. The latest trade proposal has Cease joining a Boston Red Sox rotation that includes two new additions in Garret Crochet and Walker Buehler.
"The Boston Red Sox have already brought in two pitchers, Garrett Crochet via a trade and Walker Buehler via free agency, this offseason," Newsweek Sports' Zach Pressnell wrote. "But they don't need to be done there. There's still room to add more to the pitching staff, especially considering all the expendable talent Boston has. The San Diego Padres are reportedly listening to offers on their ace Dylan Cease, especially if they land Roki Sasaki, and the Red Sox would be the perfect landing place. Boston could send a deal with first baseman Triston Casas acting as the headliner to acquire Cease. Trading Casas would mean Boston could move Rafael Devers to first base and acquire either Nolan Arenado or Alex Bregman as well."
Cease, who turns 29 on Saturday, is projected to make between $13 million and $14 million in 2025. Next season is the final year that Cease is under team control, but there's a chance he could depart from San Diego a season early.
At the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings, discussions for the starting pitcher ranged from "trying to unload Cease" to the Padres being "open to" trading the right-hander,
"It's that time of year where you're always going to get incoming phone calls when you have good players," general manager A.J. Preller said. "This year's been active on that front. But I think that just speaks to when you have good players that people want to talk about."
Pitchers have been an expensive commodity on the market this offseason which makes Cease an attractive option for many clubs. Cease made at least 32 starts in each of the last four seasons, with a 3.47 ERA across 33 starts in 2024. Therefore, the right-hander has emerged as a potential trade candidate.
Although the starting rotation would take a hit by trading Cease, the Padres would have the opportunity to address other needs in the outfield, in term of prospects, or the lineup. The Padres haven't made much noise thus far this winter, but there are several decisions to be made before spring training begins.
