Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends $7.75 Million Star to NL Rival For Pitcher, Top Prospect
The San Diego Padres are open for business and it doesn't matter who teams are calling about, they are willing to listen.
Add Michael King to the list.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 29-year-old righty is "among the starting pitchers who remain in play" on the trade market.
After primarily serving as a reliever during his first five seasons with the Yankees, King made the transition to a starting role on Aug. 24, 2023. He was the key piece in the return package for the Padres in the trade which sent Juan Soto to the Yankees.
In his first full season as a starter with the Padres, King delivered a breakout performance, finishing with a 2.95 ERA. Over 173.2 innings, he struck out 201 batters while issuing just 63 walks, earning him down-ballot consideration for the National League Cy Young Award.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report put together a list of 10 teams who could trade for King and lists the Chicago Cubs as a potential partner.
The current Cubs rotation includes Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Javier Assad, and Colin Rea.
Boyd and Rea don’t offer much upside. Boyd hasn’t been an impact starter since 2019 and is 34 years old, while Rea, also 34, has struggled to perform at an average level.
More news: Padres Could Trade Top Prospect in Blockbuster Move, Says Insider
The full trade proposal recommended by Rymer is as follows: Chicago Cubs get RHP Michael King; San Diego Padres get OF Kevin Alcántara (Cubs No. 6), RHP Javier Assad
"The prize for San Diego in this deal would be Alcántara," according to Rymer. "The 22-year-old's hit tool is suspect, but he checks boxes for power, speed and defensive ability. He's also ready to play in the majors.
"For his part, Assad was a functional starter to the tune of a 3.73 ERA in 2024. He doesn't miss bats, but he has a dandy of a sinker that gets ground balls."
The Padres and King avoided arbitration this winter and agreed to a contract for 2025, which includes a mutual option for 2026. The deal guarantees King $7.75 million and is structured with flexibility for both sides.
King will earn a $1 million base salary along with a $3 million signing bonus. The 2026 mutual option is valued at $15 million and comes with a $3.75 million buyout, which could increase to $4 million if he meets start-based incentives.