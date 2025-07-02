Padres Bolster Rotation in Blockbuster Trade Idea for $67 Million All-Star on Block
In the offseason, the Athletics made an unprecedented move by signing All-Star starting pitcher Luis Severino to a club record $67 million contract.
Just seven months later, the organization is ready to drop him.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the A's are fed up with Severino's constant bashing of the environment at Sutter Health Park, the A's home stadium until their move to Las Vegas, and "can't wait" to trade the right-hander.
Could he find a home with the Padres in San Diego?
The two-time All-Star has had a miserable time pitching in Sacramento, posting a 6.79 ERA and an 0-7 record at the A's temporary home through 10 games. On the road, however, he has been elite, posting a 2.27 ERA though seven starts. His road ERA sat south of 1.00 before his June 24 start against the Detroit Tigers, where he allowed seven runs.
Severino currently leads the American League in earned runs allowed, and is striking out batters at a rate lower than ever before. His whiff rate dropped 5.4% from 2024, and he is currently in the bottom 1% of qualified MLB pitchers in that regard.
A change of scenery has benefitted Severino in the past, and the Padres could be the team to provide him with one. After a calamitous 2023 season with the New York Yankees, Severino moved to the New York Mets, where he rebounded into a solid rotation option.
Severino wouldn't come cheap to the Friars, as he still has two and a half seasons left on his contract, and the A's may look for a bigger return on their record signing.
The Padres are short three starting pitchers, with both Michael King and Yu Darvish on the injured list without a timeline to return and Joe Musgrove out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Padres will need all the help they can get in the second half of the season as they chase the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and try to hold on to the final NL Wild Card Spot. Another All-Star pitcher could bring the Padres the stability they need to make it to the postseason for the second year running.
