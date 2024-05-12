Padres Break Record For Attendance at Petco Park Against Dodgers
On Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres broke the attendance record for Petco Park. The announced attendance for the game was 46,701 to see the two rivals going at each other.
Unfortunately, for the fans, the Dodgers took the game by a score of 5-0. San Diego fans have been willing to show up to support the team over the years and this is a cool accomplishment for everyone involved.
While the Padres season hasn't started off the way that anyone would have liked, the team has been battling. They seem to be catching a groove and now recently added star Luis Arraez to the mix. The Padres will likely be around for the remainder of the season and could make a run for the postseason if they keep it up.
