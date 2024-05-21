Padres Bring Back All-Star in Exciting Roster Move
The San Diego Padres have made a roster move ahead of Tuesday's game. The Padres have reinstated right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday night's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. To make room on the active roster, right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez was optioned. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie was returned to El Paso following Monday's doubleheader.
Musgrove, 31, will be making his first start since May 1 when he also faced off against the Reds. The 2022 All-Star was on the IL with right elbow inflammation, but was expected to return on Sunday. However, with the postponed game on Saturday and the shuffled rotation ahead of Monday's doubleheader, the Padres waited until Tuesday to bring Musgrove back.
Musgrove has made eight starts this season, and has a 6.37 ERA, which would be by far the worst in his career. However, he was starting to figure things out before going on the IL, as he went six innings against the Reds on May 1, allowing two earned runs while striking out nine.
Musgrove will hope to pick up where he left off in that game, and help the Padres get back above .500. San Diego enters Tuesday's game at 25-25 after winning three of four games against the Braves in Atlanta.
First pitch for Tuesday's game is 3:40 p.m. PT.