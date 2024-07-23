Padres Catcher Receives Congressional Gold Medal — And the Back Story is Amazing
San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka accepted a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of his paternal World War II veteran grandfather, as shared by MLBPA Communications on Twitter/X.
The ceremony was hosted Monday in Fort Belvoir, Virginia by the National Veterans Networks and an MLB Players Association's charitable arm, known as The Players Trust.
In 2011, the medal was collectively awarded to the U.S. Army's 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and Military Intelligence Service during World War II.
"I am incredibly honored to accept the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of my grandfather," Higashioka said in the press release. "Learning more about his heroism, especially in light of the injustice faced by many Nisei families, is humbling and inspiring, and has influenced my own charitable work with veterans. I'd encourage all Americans to talk to the veterans in your lives, listen to their stories, and consider all they have endured on our behalf."
Higasioka's granfather fought for the U.S. Army while his parents and brothers were detained in the Poston War Relocation Authority camp due to suspicisions surrounding Japanese Americans.
It had also been discovered that Higasioka's uncles played on baseball teams within the internment camp. In order to maintain a sense of normalcy and community, all 10 Japanese internment camps formed baseball teams.
"The Players Trust was proud to be part of this special moment with Kyle and help recognize both his grandfather's storied military service and how his uncles looked to the game that he loves to rise above the extraordinary challenges of the time," said Players Trust Director Amy Hever in the press release shared on X. "This was a unique opportunity to further Kyle's commitment to our servicemen and women while also recognizing his own family's military experience."