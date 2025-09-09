Padres Coach Has Hilarious 5-Word Message on Pitcher
A San Diego Padres coach had a humorous response when asked about the talents of relief pitcher David Morgan, who has been a solid arm in the bullpen during his rookie season.
Morgan has made 37 appearances in 2025, pitching 44 innings and posting a 2.86 ERA. He has struck out 45 batters during that time.
“He’s got guts and nuts,” said the coach after Morgan's outing against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 20.
The right-hander pitched 1.1 perfect innings against the Giants and struck out a batter to close the game.
Manager Mike Shildt had a more elaborate response when asked about the successes of the 25-year-old this season.
“One of the things that we recognize early about David is, yes, he’s got a nice arm,” Shildt said of Morgan. “David Morgan is going to go out and he’s going to go compete to execute pitches, regardless of circumstance and environment. And when you do that, and you have talent, you have a chance to be as consistently as you possibly can be.”
Morgan will have a much larger role in the bullpen for the remainder of September and the postseason, as All-Star reliever Jason Adam went down with injury and will be out for the rest of 2025.
Since Adam landed on the injured list with a left quadriceps injury, Morgan has made three appearances and allowed just one run through 2.2 innings. The right-hander featured in the Padres' win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning in the eighth before being relieved by Ron Marinaccio. He also featured in Friday's loss, allowing a run through one inning.
The Padres' elite bullpen will continue to rely on Morgan in lower-leverage situations and the middle innings for the remainder of the season, and hope he can continue to deliver as they chase the Dodgers down at the top of the NL West.
After their win on Sunday they are still just one game out of first, and will hope to close the gap during their next series against the Cincinnati Reds, which begins at home on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
