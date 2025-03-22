Padres Continue to Get Trade Calls for $80 Million All-Star: Report
The San Diego Padres continue to receive calls surrounding a number of stars, including infielder Jake Cronenworth.
The interest from other clubs is a testament to the value of Cronenworth, who at times can be overshadowed by the star power in San Diego. But the Padres would not have given Cronenworth a seven-year, $80 million contract had they not thought so highly of the infielder.
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reiterated the trade calls for Cronenworth only display his value to the Friars.
"That is attested to by the calls from other teams that have continued into spring training inquiring about him," Acee writes.
Cronenworth has a .703 OPS and 2.9 WAR over the past two seasons, but these statistics are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his effectiveness.
The infielder has bounced between first and second base in recent years, giving the Padres a versatile player the team can rely on.
However, second is where Cronenworth is most comfortable, and his .755 OPS while in games as a second baseman proves it. His numbers are significantly better when he plays at second, meaning 2025 should feature a strong performance from the two-time All-Star.
As for whether the Padres will once again ask him to play first, manager Mike Shildt said he does not see that happening in the near future.
"I don’t see it on the radar at the moment," Shildt said. "The fact that there is versatility, we have guys that have their head around being able to be versatility. There's always a path for different possibilities as the season comes. I'm not looking at is as of anything top of mind that will happen."
The Padres cemented their plan for the infield relatively early this offseason. With Xander Bogaerts returning to shortstop, San Diego placed Cronenworth at second and Luis Arraez as the team's full-time first baseman.
Cronenworth expressed relief in being informed of his position for the 2025 season ahead of spring training.
"Not just for me, but for everybody, it gives us clarity for where we're going to be and how we can prepare," Cronenworth said. "It's the same guys coming back. Maybe in a couple different spots, but we have a great infield."
The infielder had a standout performance down the stretch and into the playoffs where he hit .222 with a .343 on-base percentage over 181 plate appearances. In 43 games, Cronenworth scored 19 runs and recorded 20 RBIs.
While many people focus on the Padres' biggest stars such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, the San Diego squad would not be as effective without the contributions of a player like Cronenworth.
Shildt labeled the infielder as the team's "unsung hero."
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.