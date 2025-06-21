Padres Could Acquire $50 Million All-Star, Gold Glover in Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres have a big question mark in left field.
They signed left fielder Jason Heyward to a one-year deal this offseason but the veteran has struggled at the plate. If he does not improve after returning from his rehab assignment, the Padres will need a stronger left fielder before the postseason.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. could be the perfect fit for the Padres at the trade deadline. MLB insider Mark Feinsand named the Padres one of three contenders for Robert Jr., along with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
Robert Jr. was a popular trade target at last season’s trade deadline but the White Sox refused to make him available.
But the White Sox seem more open to trading Robert Jr. this trade deadline to help get rid of the financial burden of his contract.
Robert Jr. is signed to a six-year, $50 million contract with the White Sox. This season is the final guaranteed year of his deal, which also includes $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027.
Robert Jr., who will turn 28 in August, could be eligible for free agency if the clubs decline the options. Therefore, he could be a rental for any team that acquires him.
His offensive production has declined this season, as he slashed .191/.272/.314 across his first 68 games in 2025. But the 2023 American League Silver Slugger has contributed to Chicago's offense in the past when his 38 home runs finished third in the AL in 2023.
Moving from a team who endured an MLB record-breaking 121 losses in 2024 to a team that nearly defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series the same year could help Robert Jr. find his footing again.
And even in the midst of his offensive slump, Robert Jr. is shining in other ways. He ranks second in the AL with 22 stolen bases and is one stolen base away from tying his career-high.
In addition to his speed around the bases, the 2020 AL Gold Glove winner is strong on defense. He ranks above average in Outs Above Average and Fielding Run Value.
With Heyward recovering from injury, the Padres have rotated between Gavin Sheets, Brandon Lockridge and Tyler Wade i left field.
Sheets was serving primarily as the designated hitter before Heyward went on the IL. The Padres could benefit from adding another strong bat and defender to their roster before October to allow Sheets to return to DH.
