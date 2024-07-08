Padres Could Be Without Yu Darvish For Extended Period
Starting pitcher Yu Darvish will be out indefinitely after the San Diego Padres announced his placement on the restricted list to tend to a personal matter.
Manager Mike Shildt announced Saturday afternoon that Darvish is dealing with “a personal matter involving his family” and did not offer further details, in deference to Darvish’s privacy.
“He’s dealing with a personal matter involving his family,” Shildt said. “Clearly we want to respect his privacy. He wants to make sure everybody knows he’s physically in a good spot. He’s still working on his craft. But he is going to step away for right now and deal with some things on a personal level.
“We’re going to love and support him. He’s part of the Padre family. But at the moment, he’s going to take a break from the team.”
Players on the restricted list are removed from the 40-man roster and do not collect pay. There is no predefined limit as to when a player must be re-activated.
Darvish has not pitched since May 29, when he hit the injured list with a groin strain. His comeback was abruptly halted in June with elbow inflammation. This is his second trip to the IL this season; he also missed a little more than two weeks in April with a neck strain.
Darvish is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA, 53 strikeouts and 15 walks in 56.1 innings this season.