Padres Could Fill Biggest Hole With Blockbuster Trade for $8.7 Million All-Star
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson listed the San Diego Padres as a potential landing spot for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins.
The Padres' left fielder issue remains unsolved with less than a month until the 2025 trade deadline, and it has become as obvious as ever that they need one to retain their playoff spot. Padres left fielders this season rank bottom 10 in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and have the fifth lowest wRC+ in the position across the league.
The Friars have had trouble plugging up the hole left by Jurickson Profar, who elected free agency after his All-Star 2024 season. Neither Connor Joe nor Jason Heyward are on the team anymore, as they traded Joe to the Cincinnati Reds and released Heyward, designating him for assignment in June.
Mullins has hovered around a .700 OPS over the last few seasons, and 2025 is no different. He had a .704 OPS with 12 homers in 2025. Though his numbers have stayed consistent, he is striking out at a higher clip than ever before.
The 30-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and given the Orioles' current position — dead last in the AL East — they may be inclined to unload for prospects.
Whether or not the Orioles center fielder is the Padres' solution, something will need to be done about their situation in left field if they want to remain in the race. At the beginning of June, the Padres were just two games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and comfortably held the second NL Wild Card spot.
Now, they've fallen 8.5 games back of the Dodgers and are clinging onto the final Wild Card spot, ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals only by winning percentage, and just 0.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants.
They will look to give themselves a cushion in a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park beginning Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
