Padres Could Get Key Lineup Addition Back From Injured List Soon
The San Diego Padres could get a significant boost to their lineup soon enough.
Padres catcher Luis Campusano, who has missed two weeks of action due to a thumb injury, could return as soon as Friday. On Monday, Campusano started a rehab assignment and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first rehab game with Single-A Lake Elsinore. The catcher shouldn't need too many rehab at-bats before being activated to the big league lineup.
While Campusano's return is anticipated, there is no guarantee that he will fit seamlessly into the lineup. Kyle Higashioka has been a standout for the Padres, coming off an impressive eight-home run month in June. Campusano's struggles before his injury raise the possibility that he might play a secondary role to Higashioka upon his return.
Campusano landed on the 10-day IL on June 22 with left thumb soreness. The Padres were initially going to call up Brett Sullivan to take his place, but Higashioka got most of the work instead and has thrived.
The 25-year-old catcher has been subpar thus far, slashing .234/.282/.371 with a .653 OPS, five home runs, 31 RBIs, and 25 runs in 205 at-bats.
Campusano will look to remain healthy and play a big part in keeping the Padres playoff hopes alive.