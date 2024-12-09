Padres Could Lose Jurickson Profar on $39 Million Deal, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres could lose fan favorite Jurickson Profar in free agency this winter. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been relatively quiet in the initial weeks of the offseason, but Profar's fate remains a huge question.
Can the Padres afford Profar? Will Preller spend the money to keep the outfielder? According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, Profar and the Padres won't be in for a reunion. Instead, Bowden predicts the Minnesota Twins to sign Profar on a three-year, $39 million deal.
"The Twins are looking to improve on the outfield corners and signing Profar would make sense if they can work around their payroll situation and free up dollars," Bowden wrote. "He plays with high energy and enthusiasm, and it rubs off on his teammates."
Profar's energy and enthusiasm was undeniable for the Padres in 2024. He embraced the culture of the clubhouse and was one of Preller's best signings last offseason.
Profar hit .280 with 24 home runs, 29 doubles, and 10 stolen bases. Additionally, the versatile outfielder finished second in the National League with a .380 on-base percentage.
As difficult as it is to picture Profar in a Twins uniform, he is a realistic fit for Minnesota given the team's need for talented outfield corners who can hit well against lefties. Profar hit .300 with an .885 OPS against left-handed pitching for San Diego.
As teams in the National League West get stronger, the Padres have yet to make decisions on Friars free agents like Profar and Ha-Seong Kim. The return of Profar and Kim would certainly help San Diego stay competitive in the NL West; however, a reunion with both is unlikely.
The window to win a World Series could quickly close for the Padres after the 2025 season. The team faces massive player raises and two top starters are entering the final year of their contracts.
Michael King and Dylan Cease are both free agents after the 2025 campaign, which further applies pressure for the team to win it all next season.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers added another ace to their rotation in former Padre Blake Snell. Snell signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers. The San Francisco Giants also made a huge splash in free agency as the organization locked in star shortstop Willy Adames on a seven-year, $182 million deal.
Though the Padres won't spend as much as their NL West rivals, the club will have to find creative ways to stay competitive.