Padres Could Poach $42 Million All-Star From NL West Rival in Blockbuster Trade
As next month's MLB trade looms closer and closer, San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will be looking to make another high stakes deal to surge his team into a strong playoff position.
The Padres have been struggling to find consistency and longevity at the left field position since Jurickson Profar left during free agency to the Atlanta Braves. While there are quite a few heavy hitters being considered for the job, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. seems to be a strong fit for the position.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently linked Gurriel to San Diego as a potential trade fit.
Gurriel, 30, brings a mix of versatility, power, and postseason experience. Gurriel is in his second season of a three-year, $42 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks and would come at a hefty price should the Padres pursue the heavy hitting outfielder.
On the year, Gurriel is slashing .254/.300/.439 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and an OPS of .738. He's had an OPS+ above league average in every season of his eight-year career with Toronto Blue Jays and Diamondbacks.
As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the Padres, as Preller always seems to have a more or two up his sleeve. A blockbuster deal for a rival All-Star would be an extremely bold move and a clear message that San Diego is all in on winning this season.
