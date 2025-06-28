Padres Could Target $40 Million Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres could look to add another arm to their depleted rotation by targeting the Baltimore Orioles' Zach Eflin.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan believe the right-hander has a 75 percent chance to relocate ahead of the deadline. The Orioles are currently dead last in the AL East, and Eflin 's contract is set to expire at the end of 2025, making him an asset for a "win now" team.
Eflin, 31, moved to the Orioles in the middle of 2024, and posted a 2.60 ERA with Baltimore through nine starts. This season, his numbers have greatly dropped off, allowing more than double the runs he allowed for the Orioles this year than he did last year in just two more starts. He has also struck out five fewer batters in 5.2 fewer innings.
Eflin has never been the star of a rotation, but he has strung together some consistent seasons since 2018, sticking around an ERA of 4.00 while dipping towards 3.50 in 2023 and 2024. The veteran holds positive upside for the Padres if they move for him, and could serve as a valuable pickup.
If the Padres were to trade for Eflin, they could likely get him cheaper than they normally would due to his shortcomings this season.
They could use the help in the rotation, as they have struggled to keep a consistent five starters all season due to injury.
Yu Darvish is still yet to return from the elbow inflammation which has kept him sidelined since spring training, and there in no concrete timeline for the return of Michael King, who has been out since late May with a nerve issue.
The Padres are currently second in the NL West, and sit six games back from the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite this, they are the sole owners of the final NL Wild Card spot, and lead the San Francisco Giants by half a game.
If the Friars were to make a move for Eflin, it would give them an MLB-proven arm in a starting rotation which is one more injury away from potentially derailing their whole season.
