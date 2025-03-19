Padres Could Trade for $56 Million Cy Young Pitcher, Per Latest Report
The San Diego Padres are no strangers to trade rumors this offseason, especially when it comes to right-hander Dylan Cease.
A productive 2024 combined with an expiring contract at the end of 2025 is a perfect combination to get one in the middle of trade rumors recently, especially on a team that is actively trying to shed some payroll.
More news: Padres Extending Ace Would Cost $210 Million, Says Insider
While most trade rumors involving the Padres this offseason include Cease or someone else going out, the latest one brings in a pitcher with a Cy Young award and a chip on his shoulder heading into this season.
Sandy Alcantara is the Miami Marlins' ace, and earlier this month, MLB insider Jeff Passan theorized that since Alcantara's team is far from contending, teams are already planning for the potential availability of the two-time All-Star.
Alcantara missed all of the 2024 season recovering from a late 2023 Tommy John surgery. At just 29 years old and with two years remaining on his contract (with a club option in 2027), the ace is ready to come back to the mound with a vengeance and compete at the world's highest level once again.
More news: Padres New Control Person Reveals When He Finally Switched From Being Dodgers Fan
It should be no secret that pitching talent on a selling team would be linked to the Friars, and subsequently Cease. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer reported that although San Diego has no need for another ace in the rotation, Cease and Michael King's expiring deals should be enough of a reason to pull the trigger.
"You can never rule the Padres out on anyone. And while they don't need an ace starter, their desire to keep pace with the Dodgers and upcoming dates with free agency for Cease and Michael King could make them want one."
The Los Angeles Dodgers have surely been on a spending spree, but to add a Cy Young award winner to the rotation without shelling out $182 million would change everything this season for San Diego.
Alcantara's 2022 Cy Young campaign included a 14-9 record, a 2.28 ERA, 207 strikeouts to only 50 walks, and a WAR of 8.0.
More news: Former Red Sox Exec Says Padres Purposefully Withheld Injury Information in Trades
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.