Padres Could Trade for All-Star From NL West Rival: Report
The San Diego Padres could possibly be in the market for a catcher before Tuesday's trade deadline.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Elias Diaz is a possible fit.
Diaz, a 2023 All-Star catcher with the Colorado Rockies, could be a fit but will be a free agent at season's end. It would also be dreadful for the Rockies to make a deal within the division involving last year's All-Star Game MVP.
The Rockies are reportedly shopping a few players and the 33-year-old backstop is hitting .283/.333/.402 this season and has one of the lower strikeout rates (17.8 percent) in the game.
Luis Campusano has been the primary catcher for the Padres this season but in comparison, Diaz is highly respected for skills behind the plate. According to Baseball Savant, Díaz is in the top 84th percentile or better. Campusano ranks in the 30th percentile or lower.
Given his age and track record, it wouldn't take much to pry him away from Colorado. The Rockies are in the cellar of the National League and are guaranteed sellers. They've seen contract-players walk away to sign with different teams before and don't want to let that happen with Diaz who can bring a decent return back to Denver.