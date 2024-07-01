Padres' Current Hot Streak Coincides With the Rise of One Player
The San Diego Padres are hot winning nine of their last 10 and scoring at will.
Manny Machado has been a huge part of that leading the team in the clubhouse and on the field.
“It’s not going to just take one or two guys to carry a team,” Machado said. “Obviously, it can happen. It happens. But it takes all 40 guys on the roster to win a season, to win a postseason, to win a World Series.”
Machado got off to one of his worst starts this season and the Padres were able to hang around .500. Now, with him healthy, they have taken off. It isn't a coincidence that his production since May 19 correlates to the Padres' recent tear.
Machado is batting .331 with eight doubles and five home runs in 36 games since May 19. Before then, he was hovering around .217 with five doubles and five homers in his first 42 games. In the past 10 games, he is batting .415 with a 1.164 OPS, one double, and four homers.
When he goes, the Padres go. The team is 11-0 this season when Machado has multiple RBIs. They are 18-3 when he has multiple hits and they are 7-2 when he homers.