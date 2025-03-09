Padres Cut 6 Players From Spring Roster in Major Move
The San Diego Padres made a few roster moves Sunday, trimming the number of players in major league camp down to 52.
According to a post on X, the Padres optioned right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert. They also reassigned catcher Rodolfo Durán, outfielder Yonathan Perlaza, and right-handed pitchers Eduarniel Núñez, Harold Chirino, and Luis Patiño.
Bergert, the club's 25th-ranked prospect, was in consideration for the fifth spot in the Padres starting rotation. He started in the Padres' Cactus League opener and only allowed one run in five innings across three appearances. The right-hander made two starts and struck out five and walked none.
“Opening Day starter in Spring Training, and [he] didn’t back down,” Shildt said. “We don’t take that lightly. That’s a big deal for a new 40-man guy. He shows up, in control, throws quality strikes and everything’s hitting.”
Durán split last season between the Kansas City Royals’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. In 83 games, he hit .282 with 11 home runs and 60 runs batted in. This spring, he had a hit in three at-bats and appeared in two games.
Perlaza spent last season in South Korea playing for the Hanwha Eagles in the KBO, where he posted a .275/.364/.486 slash line over 122 games. The switch-hitting outfielder appeared in 10 Cactus League games going 2-for-12 with one run driven in, two walks, and four strikeouts.
Nuñez issued 38 walks over 60.1 innings while consistently throwing in the upper 90s and hitting 100 mph on multiple occasions with the Chicago Cubs organization last year. He threw four innings for the Padres this spring, allowing one earned run in four innings of work.
Chirino spent nine years with the Milwaukee Brewers organization after signing as a teenager from Venezuela. The veteran pitched four innings of scoreless relief for San Diego this spring, only allowing three hits and striking out three without walking anyone.
Patiño underwent Tommy John surgery on April 30, 2024, and joined the Padres on a minor-league deal after being non-tendered in November. He is still recovering from the surgery and has not appeared in a contest this spring.
