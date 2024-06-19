Padres' Dominant Streak Comes to an End in Most Brutal Way Possible
During Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Diego Padres comfortably held a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. The Padres gave up one run in the eighth inning, but still held a one-run lead over the Phillies heading into the ninth.
With Robert Suarez in to close out the game, there was no reason for the Padres to worry, even going up against one of the best teams in MLB. Unfortunately though, the unbelievable happened and the Phillies scored two runs in the ninth inning, making it the rare game that Suarez was unable to save.
Not only was this rare for Suarez, but it was his lone blown save of the season so far. This also ended an incredible streak in which the Padres had won every game that Suarez appeared in this season. That's right, the Padres were 28-0 when Suarez came into a game this year prior to Tuesday's loss. Now, they fell to 28-1 in such games, via Sammy Levitt.
This was the first game all season that Suarez allowed multiple earned runs. In fact, it was only the third game all season in which he allowed an earned run. Suarez also allowed a season-high four hits against the Phillies and was unable to manage a strikeout. In total this season, Suarez ranks sixth in MLB in saves. He has a 1.21 ERA and 28 total strikeouts. This was certainly a disappointing way to end the streaks, but Suarez and the Padres already created a new such streak on Wednesday with his scoreless ninth inning and save in a 5-2 win to salvage the series.