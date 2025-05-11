Padres' Dylan Cease Provides Major Update After Leaving Last Start Early Due to Injury
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease gave a positive update following his exit from Wednesday night's game against the Yankees with a forearm cramp.
“It feels good,” Cease said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “No pain. I had never had that before, so I didn’t know what to expect. No cramping. I think it’s fine.”
Padres manager Mike Shildt also commented on the matter, stating there was no concern over the injury going forward.
“Not an issue,” Shildt said. “Not an issue afterward. Not an issue with strength, not an issue with flexibility. … There is nothing beyond that feeling he had that we got ahead of, hopefully, and it’s nothing that is going to be recurring.”
The 2022 Cy Young runner-up left Wednesday's match up after 6.2 innings, his longest start this season, only giving up one run on one hit, a Cody Bellinger home run. He exited the contest with nine strikeouts, beating out his previous season high of seven. The Padres went on to lose in extra innings despite Cease's efforts.
Despite his 4.91 ERA, Cease has been an important piece in the Padres rotation, fanning 48 batters in 40.1 innings of work and only allowing more than three runs on one occasion, in his first loss of the season against the Athletics April 8. Cease spearheaded the Padres rotation during the 2024 season, leading the team in wins (14) and strikeouts (224). His performances placed him fourth in National League Cy Young voting.
This update is good news for the Friars, who just recently returned to full strength after reinstating All-Stars Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth, who had both missed nearly a month of play with a hamstring injury and rib injury respectively.
Cease's next opportunity to pitch is against the Angels in a six-game homestand which starts Monday, however no starters have been named for the series.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.