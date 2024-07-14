Padres' Dylan Cease Unpacks Dominant Outing Against Braves
The San Diego Padres snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday, taking down the Atlanta Braves by a score of 4-0. The team was led by right-hander Dylan Cease who went six innings of work, striking out 11 batters.
Following the dominant performance, Cease spoke about his outing. He made it clear that while he was happy with the results, this game didn't mean more than any other.
“I try not to place too much emphasis on one game more than the other, just because they all really are important,” Cease said. “But yeah, to stop the losing streak and against a powerhouse team, it’s definitely great. It’s much needed, for sure.”
Cease has the stuff on the mound to consistently perform like this but his inconsistency has been an issue at times. But he reminded everyone of why the Padres went out to land him before the start of the season.
Padres manager Mike Shildt praised the right-hander, calling him electric following the outing.
“He was electric,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “I mean, talk about coming out hot. Ooh. … He was throwing the ball very, very well. Also pretty much throwing it where he wanted to. Had the slider going, mixed in a few curveballs. But man, he had two plus-plus pitches working. So he was dynamic. As good as you’re gonna see. I just love the way he carried himself too. Just asserted his will.”
On the season, he has made 20 starts and holds an ERA of 3.99. If the Padres want to reach their goals, they will need Cease to have outings like he did on Saturday. As the team heads into the All-Star break, it could be a good time for them all to fully prepare for the road ahead.