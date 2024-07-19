Padres' Eighth-Round Draft Pick Makes Program History
The San Diego Padres selected Nick Wissman in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon, making him the highest draft selection in the history of the Dayton baseball program.
The 2024 Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year was selected with the 240th pick.
A 6-foot-1 right-handed sidearm reliever, Wissman led the Flyers with an 11-1 record, seven saves, a 2.92 ERA, and 64 strikeouts to just 11 walks. His performance earned him the program's first A-10 Pitcher of the Year honors and he was also the first Dayton baseball player to be named to multiple All-American teams.
“I believe in myself that, you know, I stack up with anybody in the country. But, I think it’s just a cool reflection of the program that we have here that we can have somebody be noticed on an All-American type scale,” said Wissman.
The Dayton native is the 12th Dayton pitcher to hear his name called in program history and is the second to call San Diego home, joining 13-year MLB veteran Craig Stammen, who pitched for San Diego from 2017-22.
“This place truly has given everything to me. Hopefully, I get a chance to represent it at the next level. I feel like that kind of would be my way of giving back,” said Wissman. “I’m a Flyer and an Eagle (Chaminade Julienne), so that’s two places I hold very close to my heart, hoping I can make them both proud here soon.”
Prior to college, Wissman was a four-time varsity letter winner at Chaminade Julienne under head coach Mike Barhorst. He earned All-Conference and All-State honors, and was the State Tournament MVP in 2018 and 2019.
Wissman also made the A-10 All-Academic Team and was the recipient of the RUDY Award, the most prestigious UD athletic award which goes to the people who “most epitomize what it means to be a Flyer.”