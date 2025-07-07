Padres' Ethan Salas Shockingly Named Top Player Expected to Be Traded at Deadline
Baseball executives believe San Diego Padres catching prospect Ethan Salas is one of the most likely top prospects to be traded before the 2025 deadline, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
"A.J. Preller and the Padres are always looking to make a splash at the trade deadline and are never afraid to trade their top prospects," Bowden writes. "...I doubt the Padres will trade [Salas] unless they can get an All-Star major leaguer in return who could help them win during this key window for their roster."
Salas is the No. 2 prospect in the Padres organization, and the No. 25 prospect in MLB. The Padres signed him as the top international prospect of the 2023 class, and he has spent the last three seasons in the minors. He is currently with Double-A San Antonio, however he hasn't featured for the Missions since mid-April with a back injury.
The 19-year-old featured in Single-A, High-A and Double-A in his first season with the organization, batting .248 across the three levels with an OPS of .752. He spent all of 2024 with High-A Fort Worth, where he had a .206 batting average through 111 games. With Double-A San Antonio this season, he had a .188 batting average and .544 OPS in 10 games.
The Padres have a multitude of positions they need to fill at the MLB level, the most important of which are a left fielder and a catcher, which they have been scouring the market for. If they are to part with Salas, they'll need a big return, which could be exactly what they need to get themselves into the postseason.
A 7-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday brought the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants back within striking distance of the Friars in the NL Wild Card race, though the Padres have the edge over the other two due to their marginally superior winning percentage.
They will close out the series against the Rangers on Sunday at 6:10 p.m. PT, as they try to re-establish their one-game lead over the Giants and Cardinals.
