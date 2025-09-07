Padres Expected to Bring Back $6.5 Million Slugger This Offseason, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres had one of the best trade deadlines in recent memory and are already getting major return on their investments.
With a clear need for more outfielding depth and another bat towards the middle of the order, the Friars addressed these needs and then some, striking a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano for a slew of prospects.
Laureano was hitting .290 at the time of the deal and has already proven to be well worth the trade. In his 32 apperances with the Padres, the 31-year-old has a .322/.375/.576 slash line and a .951 OPS. He already has eight home runs in San Diego to go along with 24 RBIs.
For these reasons and more, ESPN's Jeff Passan revealed that Laureano's $6.5 million club option for next season will more than likely be picked up.
Laureano costs just a little over $1.2 million on the payroll this season for San Diego, but the kind of production that he is demonstrating at the plate is worth so much more.
Shortly after Laureano was dealt to the Padres, manager Mike Shildt spoke on what his impact could be for their lineup.
“He’s a good player,” said Shildt. “He has close to a .900 OPS this year. I’ve seen him at different points in his career. I know he’s a really good player. I’m even more impressed since he’s been here. He’s done a lot of things well.
“He uses the entire field. He’s really strong. He has an opposite-field homer. Also, it looks like he’s not going to make situations bigger than they are. He’s going to play the game, which you always appreciate. Defensively, he’s been good. He’s got a really nice arm and a quick exchange. He’s a nice player, a great addition.”
The deal made at the deadline was likely to address the depth situation on the team, but the other piece of this deal, O'Hearn, was coming off his first All-Star appearance and generated most of the excitement surrounding the deal.
Since the trade, O'Hearn is batting .247 with a .713 OPS, which is a bit of a dip from the .283 average he boasted in Baltimore with an .837 OPS.
Laureano is exceeding expectations, and doing so at a pivotal time for the Padres. A five-game losing skid has been frustrating, but with just one games currently separating the Friars and the NL West crown, Laureano will hopefully continue trending in the right direction.
