Padres Expected to Compete With Dodgers, Others for $4.175 Million All-Star Outfielder
The San Diego Padres are in the running for a left-handed hitter who would strengthen the roster's biggest weakness: The outfield.
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is having another strong season, and at the age of 27, he is delivering current production with a long runway of reliable play.
The Padres are known for their aggressiveness in the trade market, especially since president of baseball operations A.J. Preller took the helm.
The left field position's production is poor this season, with the entire rotation of players struggling to get the bat on the ball. The subsequent ripple effects are the stalling of offensive momentum.
With the trade deadline only days away, the time is ticking on the front office if they want to get an outfielder.
ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel put together a ranking of potential trade candidates and placed Kwan at No. 2, behind the red-hot Eugenio Suarez.
They put the odds of him getting traded at 20 percent, though the Padres featured as a potential fit if he gets moved. Another fit? The division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
"An All-Star the past two years and Gold Glove winner in all three of his previous big league seasons, Kwan is a do-everything left fielder with elite bat-to-ball skills and two years of club control after 2025," the ESPN story read.
"Cleveland doesn't want to deal him, but with a dearth of available bats, the Guardians at the very least will listen to see whether teams are willing to blow them away with offers."
Kwan is batting .288/.352/.398 with six home runs and 32 RBIs. He has a wRC+ of 112, making him a positive bat while he still fields at a high level.
He would provide the best of both worlds for the Padres and their outfield rotation. The Padres don't have a high stock of prospects, but could move some of their bigger names like Ethan Salas for immediate outfield relief.
