Padres Extending Ace Would Cost $210 Million, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres have one of the most effective pitchers in Major League Baseball: Dylan Cease.
More news: Padres' AJ Preller Isn't Worried About Farm System Ranking Among MLB's Worst
The right-hander went 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47 in his inaugural season with the Padres. Cease punched 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career-high 189.1 innings pitched in 2024.
Although he's largely been at the center of trade rumors throughout the offseason, the right-hander has reiterated his desire to stay with the Padres this season.
"The fanbase is as electric and passionate as any," Cease told MLB Network Radio. "The whole city is watching. I love San Diego. It's an ideal scenario, and I'm grateful to be here."
Following the signing of Nick Pivetta, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller appeared to indicate the Padres plan on opening the season with Cease in the rotation.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell."The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
The right-hander is entering his final year of team control this season, and his $13.75 million salary has led many to believe he could be dealt. Nevertheless, it appears the Padres want to keep their rotation intact for the 2025 season.
The Athletic's Tom Britton is convinced Cease will replicate another strong performance in San Diego, which in turn will lead to a landmark contract next offseason.
For the Padres to retain Cease after the 2025 season — a pitcher who recorded another top-five finish in Cy Young voting —the team would have to pay the right-hander more than Corbin Burnes received from the Arizona Diamondbacks this winter.
Cease could sign a seven-year, $210 million contract extension, per Britton. Whether the Padres can afford such a landmark deal remains to be seen, but it's evident retaining Cease won't come cheap.
More news: Former Red Sox Exec Says Padres Purposefully Withheld Injury Information in Trades
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.