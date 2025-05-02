Padres Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
Ahead of their series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, the San Diego Padres stand at 19-11 and are second in the NL West.
The Padres were at one point the best team in baseball, but a four-game skid caused some concern for a lineup that was missing several key players. The offensive struggles could be a reason for their recent drop in the latest MLB Power Rankings.
Noah Camras of Newsweek Sports ranked the Padres at No. 3, behind the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.
"The first month of the 2025 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books," Camras writes. "The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball, but just behind them are plenty of teams, including three in their own division."
The Padres have a number of players on the injured list, including Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, and Yu Darvish. However, Jason Heyward and Luis Arraez both returned this week, which has already provided some much-needed reinforcements.
Arraez was placed on the IL after a scary collision that sent him to a local Houston hospital for further evaluation.
The three-time batting champion returned earlier this week and is 3-for-7 with a triple and two RBIs since coming back.
The Padres pitching staff has allowed the fewest runs in baseball, and while that level of dominance is encouraging for October, it remains unclear whether it can be maintained in the second half of the season.
In terms of the rotation, the Padres will need to bring back a fifth starter soon. It remains to be seen who that is amid Kyle Hart's struggles.
