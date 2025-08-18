Padres Fans React to Ryan O’Hearn Being On the Bench Yet Again
The San Diego Padres have once again dropped Ryan O'Hearn from the lineup, leading fans to wonder why the recently acquired hitter is not getting many opportunities.
The Padres are facing the San Francisco Giants on Monday, though the lineup for San Diego does not feature O'Hearn, who was traded to the Padres in a package that also landed outfielder Ramon Laureano.
In 13 games and 41 at-bats, O'Hearn is batting .182/.317/.333 with San Diego, hitting one homer while driving in five runs with his bat.
More news: Padres Pitcher Doesn't Like Facing the Dodgers for One Major Reason
On Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty batter hit a massive double against left handed pitcher Anthony Banda, getting the game-tying RBI in the eighth.
This season, he has played 50 games against left-handed pitchers, and he is hitting .267/.362/..450 with six doubles, six RBIs, and a homer.
Considering his solid hitting against lefties and the Padres' weakness when facing southpaws, it would make sense to start him against lefty Robbie Ray on Monday, but Padres manager Mike Shildt has opted for his regular lineup instead, even with the absence of Jackson Merrill.
More news: Padres Pitching Coach Calls Friars All-Star a 'Generational Pitcher'
Under the lineup post for Monday's game, Padres fans showed frustration about O'Hearn's absence in the matchup.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.