Padres Fans Will Love Mike Shildt's Answer When Asked About Dodgers
The San Diego Padres liked their chances against the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the National League Division Series. Why wouldn't they after winning the regular season series?
But, the Dodgers did what they do best and took advantage of inexperience rallying to overcome the Padres' 2-1 series lead and winning in five games.
Now, the Padres are watching the Dodgers continue to add to big names to their growing payroll and are left wondering how they will be able to match up with the division rival on the field because they definitely aren't going to match them with their checkbook.
But, manager Mike Shildt isn't too worried about that, and Padres fans should respect his answer on Foul Territory about the NL West foe.
"I don't spend a lot of time thinking about them," Shildt said. "I spend way more time figuring out how we're going to beat them."
Shildt's answer was regarding the Dodgers' ability to sign big contracts while the players defer a large amount of money, which is within the rules of Major League Baseball, but not all teams have figured out how to take advantage of it.
The recent Snell and Tommy Edman contracts have pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers' deferred payment commitments past $1 billion, spanning obligations to seven players between 2028 and 2046.
Snell’s $182 million deal includes $66 million in deferred payments scheduled through July 1, 2046, according to contract details shared with The Associated Press. Meanwhile, Tommy Edman’s five-year, $74 million contract sets aside $25 million in deferred money payable by July 1, 2044.
With these agreements, Los Angeles has deferred payment obligations totaling $1.0065 billion owed to seven players between 2028 and 2046.
These deferrals are in addition to the massive contract Shohei Ohtani signed before last season.
Ohtani is due $680 million from 2034-43 as part of a record $700 million, 10-year contract through 2033.
Other contracts with deferrals include those of infielder/outfielder Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman, catcher Will Smith, and outfielder Teoscar Hernández.
Betts has $115 million in salary deferred from 2033 to 2044, along with $5 million from his signing bonus payable between 2033 and 2035. These are part of his 12-year, $365 million contract that runs through 2032.
Freeman is set to receive $57 million in deferred payments from 2028 to 2040 under his six-year, $162 million deal that extends through 2027.
Smith has $50 million in deferred payments scheduled from 2034 to 2043, tied to his 10-year, $140 million contract running through 2033.
Hernández is set to receive $8.5 million in deferred payments from 2030 to 2039 as part of his one-year, $23.5 million contract for the 2024 season.
While the Dodgers are deferring contracts, Shildt is focused on gearing his team up for the 2025 season.