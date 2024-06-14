Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Can Make MLB All-Star Game History
Being named a starter for the All-Star Game is an honor and an accomplishment that only select players get to experience in their careers. What about starting at multiple positions?
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., could make history if the fans vote him in as an outfield starter. Tatis started the 2021 All-Star Game at shortstop and is on this year’s ballot in the outfield.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, only three players have been selected to an All-Star team in separate seasons at least once as primarily a shortstop that year entering the game, and at least once as primarily an outfielder — Harvey Kuenn, Tom Tresh, and Ian Desmond.
However, none of those three started an All-Star Game at shortstop and outfield.
Tatis also isn't the only one trying to accomplish this rare feat. Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is in the same situation except he moved from the outfield to shortstop. Betts has five career outfield starts in the All-Star Game and is on this season's ballot at short.
It seems likely that both stars would make the National League squad, it is just up to the fans to determine if they start. Phase 1 voting is ongoing until June 27, at 12 p.m. ET.