Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Gets Brutally Honest: 'I Need To Get Better'
San Diego Padres All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is on the longest home run drought of his career, and spoke about his need to perform better to help the team.
Tatis last homered July 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals, and has eight RBIs through 17 games in August. This is the longest home run drought of his career at 109 plate appearances. He also set the previous record this season, going 98 plate appearances without a bomb.
“I need to get better,” Tatis said Tuesday. “… I’m happy as long as the team wins. But obviously I want to contribute more. I know I can do more and I want to do more.”
Tatis found his way to contribute in the Padres' win on Wednesday before even grabbing a bat. He bailed out starter J.P. Sears in the top of the first inning with a spectacular leaping grab to rob Rafael Devers of a home run.
He also had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. While he has struggled to find the long ball, Tatis has still performed well over this stretch. He has a .267 batting average since his last home run, and has a wRC+ of 133.
If Tatis can rediscover his early-season form, the Padres will serve as a formidable foe come October. They are currently only one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West after their win over the Giants on Wednesday, and have the opportunity to bring themselves even at the top with a win on Thursday if the Dodgers drop their series to the Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers come to Petco Park for a three-game series beginning on Friday, and the Padres will hope to flip the script on their recent matchups. The Dodgers have won eight of their last 10 against the Padres, and swept them from Aug. 15-17 at Dodger Stadium.
Tatis has historically performed well against the rival Dodgers, and will hope to continue to do some damage come their final series of the season on Sunday.
Their final game of the series against the Giants comes Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
