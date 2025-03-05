Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Makes Shocking Agency Decision
In a shocking move, San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has joined a new agency.
Rimas Sports, the agency co-owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, will now be Tatis' management.
Rimas Sports is a collaboration between global icon Bad Bunny and executives Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda. Tatis Jr. has now joined the prestigious roster, which also features top athletes like Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Ezequiel Tovar of the Colorado Rockies, Francisco Alvarez of the New York Mets, and many more.
“We are major fans of Tatis Jr.’s accomplishments, his incredible dedication and work ethic, his passion on and off the field is unmatched, and we are confident that together we will continue to help him grow his professional repertoire and business acumen," Miranda said via a press release. "All of us are excited to welcome him to our Rimas family and are proud of this big moment for the culture.”
A year ago, the MLBPA rescinded the agent certification of William Arroyo, Rimas's lead agent, and denied certification to company executives Assad and Miranda. This followed an investigation by the union that revealed the agency had provided a $200,000 interest-free loan and a $19,500 gift in an attempt to bribe players to sign with Rimas.
The agency also offered concert and NBA tickets to players they did not represent. As a result, the MLBPA imposed a $400,000 fine on Rimas for misconduct, which the agency referred to as a "death penalty."
Rimas Sports, founded in 2023, quickly came under scrutiny when, just a week after its launch, the MLBPA received evidence that the agency had offered players cash and gifts in exchange for switching agencies. Rimas notably focused on Latin players, with Hall of Fame catcher Iván Rodríguez acting as an ambassador for the agency.
Although Rimas is prohibited from negotiating directly with teams, the agency can still assist players in securing endorsement deals and off-field opportunities.
Fortunately for Tatis, he likely won't need a new baseball contract anytime soon. In 2021, he secured a 14-year, $340 million extension with the Padres, negotiated by Dan Lozano of MVP Sports, one of the top agents in the game. The deal includes a no-trade clause and no opt-outs.
