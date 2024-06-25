Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Reveals His Injury Outlook, And It Isn’t Great
San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Tatis had been dealing with a quad injury throughout the season, and a stress reaction was discovered in his femur earlier this week.
Tatis was originally removed from play after he was hit by a pitch in his elbow in Friday's 9-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He did not play over the rest of the weekend, and was then placed on the IL Monday.
Despite some early optimism, Tatis expects to be out for a while. Although the former All-Star does not have an exact date for when he will be back, he isn't expect to return until after the All-Star Game, which takes place on July 16.
"It's a huge gap," Tatis said, via ESPN. "I don't want to put it out there because people are going to expect stuff. But it's going to be some time. We know with the right stuff we're trying to aim after the All-Star Game, but we're talking about something serious in my bone, in my right leg."
The Padres will now be without Tatis for the forseeable future, adding another big injury to one of their top players. The Padres are also managing the injuries of starters Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove and shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
So far this season, Tatis has slashed .279/.354/.468 with 14 home runs and 36 RBI. The two-time All-MLB first team and two-time Silver Slugger at one point had a 17-game hit streak this season, and will be a big loss for the Padres' lineup.
With Tatis out, the Padres selected Bryce Johnson's contract. He made his first start in right field on Monday, and figures to share time with veteran David Peralta.