Padres’ Fernando Tatis Receives $3.7 Million of Bad News in Big League Advance Case
In October 2017, a company promised $2 million to a young Fernando Tatis Jr. in exchange for 10 percent of his future earnings. That company, Big League Advance, gained a serious windfall when Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres in February 2021.
Now, Big League Advance is leveraging the United States legal system to recoup the money it claims Tatis still owes. The Padres' right fielder is seeking legal recourse himself, claiming he was lured into a loan via manipulative tactics that are illegal under California law.
Recently, Big League Advance scored a big win in court.
As reported by Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis was ordered to pay BLA $3.74 million by an independent arbitrator. BLA had filed a petition with the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to confirm the arbitration award against Tatis on Sept. 24.
Citing court documents, Sanders reported Tatis hasn't made any payments to BLA since 2023.
Tatis is attempting to void the contract he signed as an 18-year-old in the Dominican Republic, believing he shouldn't owe the $34 million BLA ostensibly wants as its share of his "statue contract" with the Padres. According to the Associated Press, Tatis' lawsuit claims the contract he signed lacks validity.
Tatis' attorney, Robert Hertzberg, also told the AP his suit seeks public injunctive relief to protect young athletes from being lured into such deals.
BLA's contract with Tatis included an agreement to voluntarily submit to arbitration proceedings — which he is litigating in California, according to the arbitrator.
Tatis isn't the only BLA client — or the only Padre — seeking to get out from his contract with the company.
In June, BLA sued former Padres outfielder Franmil Reyes in Delaware Superior Court, claiming breach of contract. According to Sportico, Reyes' contract with BLA stipulates that he owes a percentage of his earnings in both MLB and Japan, where he's played since 2024.
Reyes played for the Padres (2018-19), Cleveland Guardians (2019-22), Chicago Cubs (2022) and Kansas City Royals (2023) in parts of six major league seasons before heading to Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan's top league.
Tatis, 26, is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and is a candidate to win his second National League Gold Glove Award since converting from shortstop to right field.
