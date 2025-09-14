Padres Free Agent All-Star Predicted to Join NL Contending Reds This Offseason
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts the San Diego Padres will lose All-Star designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn to the Cincinnati Reds in free agency.
O'Hearn came to the Padres on deadline day with outfielder Ramon Laureano in exchange for a staggering six prospects, and has had a relatively slow start in San Diego. The All-Star has just a .701 OPS with the Friars since his arrival after posting a .837 mark with the Orioles through 94 games this season.
The 31-year-old has maintained a good enough batting average and on-base percentage since coming to the Padres, however the biggest reason for his diminished numbers is his slugging percentage. Through 115 at-bats, O'Hearn has seven extra-base hits: four doubles and three home runs.
Reuter believes the Reds will be a good fit for O'Hearn, as first baseman Spencer Steer has posted numbers well below league average this season and the Reds are in need of offense to complement a solid pitching staff. He also predicts O'Hearn will be the sole addition to the Reds' starting lineup in the offseason.
"The Reds have had an extremely difficult time fielding a competent outfield the last few years, but with Noelvi Marte making a full-time shift to right field and Spencer Steer further removed from shoulder problems, first base now looks like the target spot to add a run producer," wrote Reuter.
The Reds are hovering towards the bottom of the pack as far as offense goes, posting a 92 wRC+ this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. O'Hearn, who has a wRC+ of 126 this season, would surely be a huge addition for the Reds if they give him the two-year, $23.3 million contract at which Spotrac values him.
The Padres could also lose Luis Arraez in free agency, leaving a hole at first base. Reuter believes Jake Cronenworth will move from the middle infield back to first base, where he played in more than half of the games in 2023 and 2024. To replace Cronenworth at second base, Reuter predicts the Padres will sign All-Star Gleyber Torres from the Detroit Tigers as the sole addition to the Friars' lineup.
