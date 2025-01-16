Padres Free Agent All-Star Predicted to Sign $45M Deal With Blue Jays
Tanner Scott is arguably the best reliever remaining on the free agent market, so it isn't a surprise that another team has emerged as a suitor for him.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has the lefty headed to the Toronto Blue Jays on a three-year, $45 million deal.
"Scott has been one of the most successful relievers in baseball over the past two seasons with a 2.04 ERA and 2.53 FIP across 146 games," Kelly wrote. "Still, you feel like he might be more like the top setup man in the bullpen for a World Series contender, as opposed to the closer. He can close, but there's just not going to be teams willing to pay him like Edwin Díaz or Josh Hader.
"The Blue Jays are a team that's being linked with pretty much every notable free agent right now, but Scott makes a ton of sense for them. They had a 4.82 bullpen ERA last season, the second-worst mark in baseball. The aforementioned Romano was non-tendered and left to sign with the Phillies. Whether it's as Toronto's closer or the team's top setup man, the Blue Jays just need to add quality arms to repair the back end of their bullpen."
More news: Executives Wondering if Padres' Ownership Lawsuit Could Hurt Roki Sasaki Chances
Scott had a breakout season last year, earning his first All-Star selection. He recorded 22 saves and posted an impressive 1.75 ERA.
Midseason, the Miami Marlins traded him to the San Diego Padres, where he continued to excel. As the free agency market begins warming up for relievers, Scott is expected to be one of the most sought-after relievers on the market.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are particularly interested in signing Scott, who has limited Shohei Ohtani to just one hit in 13 career at-bats.
Meanwhile, the Padres hope he goes just about anywhere else, as they don't want to have to face him in the division.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, known for his aggressive spending, could make a strong push to lure Scott to New York.
On Thursday, Andy Martino of SNY reported the Mets "will add a reliever, possibly a top one" this offseason. Scott could be that guy.
There are reportedly several teams linked to Scott and he will definitely have options when it comes to making a decision. In addition to the Dodgers, Mets and Blue Jays, Scott has drawn interest from the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees this offseason.