Padres Free Agent Pitcher Undergoes Major Surgery, Likely Out for 2026
After a disappointing season in which he only made six starts for the Padres, upcoming free agent Nestor Cortes announced Thursday that he underwent surgery on his throwing arm.
Cortes spent just one season in San Diego, who traded for the 30-year-old in the middle of the 2025. At the time of the trade, Cortes had tossed just eight innings in 2025 before heading to the injured list with a left elbow flexor strain. Cortes provided depth for a Padres team that didn't end up using him much.
In six starts with the Padres, Cortes allowed a 5.47 ERA across 26.1 innings. He was placed on the IL and shut down for the remainder of the season in early September with what the Padres called a biceps strain.
Part of why Cortes struggled was his declining fastball speed, which averaged 90.1 mph two years after he averaged over 93 mph, according to MLB Trade Rumors. With his fastball, Cortes gave up a .351 average and nine home runs in 57 at-bats.
Simply put, the Cortes that the Padres traded for was not the version of Cortes who posted sub-4.00 ERAs for all but one season between 2021 and 2024, however his injury likely explains the dip in velocity. Now, fresh off of a successful surgery to repair a small tendon tear in his left arm, Cortes is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.
According to reporter Francys Romeo, Cortes is expected to return to baseball activities in approximately nine to 10 months, meaning he would miss all of spring training and most if not all of the 2026 MLB season, with the possibility of returning in late July or early August at the earliest.
Regardless, Cortes should still find a suitor over the offseason as he enters the first free agency period of his career. Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors writes that Cortes could get a deal similar to pitchers Jose Urquidy and John Means, who signed one-year deals with team options last offseason while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Cortes could sign a cheap deal with bonus incentives with a team option to extend his contract another season depending on his performance.
