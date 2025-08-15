Padres Free Agent Predicted to Be in 'High Demand' This Offseason
MLB.com listed San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King as their most important impending free agent for the 2025-26 offseason. They predicted King will be in "high demand" this offseason.
King came from the New York Yankees in the trade which sent Juan Soto to the Bronx, and has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the National league since his arrival. He made 30 starts and posted a 2.95 ERA in 2024, making the All-MLB Second Team and placing seventh in NL Cy Young voting.
King has a mutual option on his contract for the 2026 season, however, with the size of some pitcher contracts in recent years, he will certainly feel as if he can fetch a nine-figure sum and decline the option — assuming he returns healthy at some point this season.
The Padres already have two pitchers with contracts $100 million or higher in Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish.
King hasn't played as much as he would have liked this season, though he has still been fantastic when healthy. He suffered a pinched thoracic nerve in May, and once again landed on the injured list with left knee inflammation after making just one start following his return,.
In his 11 starts this season, he has a 2.81 ERA and threw his first complete game shutout. He has 65 strikeouts through 57.2 innings this season, and is posting better numbers than those in his first season as a starter in 2024.
The Padres will want to hold onto King, as he has been one of their best pitchers over the last two years despite his bad injury luck in 2025.
King was slated to start the Padres' first game against the Dodgers over the weekend, however, his injury has prevented him from doing so. The Padres are currently one game ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West after trailing by nine games in July.
The Padres are 2-5 against their division rivals this season, though their moves at the deadline and their recent hot streak may be enough to power them over 2024's World Series champs, who have had a rough go of things since their return from the All-Star break. The series at Dodger Stadium will begin on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
