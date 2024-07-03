Padres' Free Agent Signing Praised as Offseason's Best Per National Reporter
The San Diego Padres' first half of the season has been a roller coaster, marked by significant injuries. Despite these setbacks, the team remains firmly in the playoff race. A major reason for their resilience has been the outstanding performance of utility player Jurickson Profar. Profar has been a revelation for the Friars, so much so that Bob Nightingale of USA Today listed him as the best free-agent signings midway through the season.
"He signed a one-year, $1 million contract on the eve of spring training with just $1.5 million in incentives," said Nightengale. "Four months later, he's the best outfielder in the National League and the MVP of the Padres."
Profar has been a beacon of hope for the Padres, delivering an All-Star caliber season with a slash line of .311/.404/.472 and a .876 OPS, far above his career averages. He has also contributed 11 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 93 hits, just 47 shy of his career high. Currently, Profar is second among outfielders in MLB All-Star voting and has a great chance of being a starter in the All-Star game in Texas.
The 31-year-old has been tremendous, and his continued performance will be crucial if the Padres hope to make a serious push in October. His impressive stats and consistent play have been pivotal, and the Friars will rely on him to maintain this level of excellence for the rest of the season.