Padres' Gavin Sheets Gets Honest About Comfort Level of Playing in Left Field
San Diego Padres designated hitter Gavin Sheets has adjusted well to his new team this season, and now he needs to get used to a new position too.
The Padres selected Sheets as the replacement for the injured Jason Heyward in left field despite his lack of experience in the position, and although it's not something he's used to, Sheets says his comfortability in his new position is growing.
“Increasing by the day,” Sheets said. “The more I play out there, the more comfortable I get. Obviously, you get as many reps as possible in practice, but until you get in the game, you can’t replicate it. So getting more and more comfortable there the more I’m out there. Obviously it’s a new spot for me, so getting as many reps as possible and making it comfortable.”
More news: Padres Manager Provides Injury Update on Michael King, Who Has No Timeline to Return
Sheets has played left field very briefly with the Chicago White Sox, playing 75 innings from 2021-23. He has a 1.000 fielding percentage in left across all of his seasons, and threw out two runners from his new position on Wednesday. He played more extensively in right field, making 193 starts there for the South Siders over four seasons. Sheets isn't in the lineup for his glove, however.
The 29-year-old is having a career year for the Padres, hitting 11 home runs and leading a team filled with All-Stars with 34 runs batted in. Eleven home runs ties his total from his rookie season, and eclipses his totals from the last two years, in which he had 10 apiece. His .269/.325/.497 slash line would all mark career highs, as would his OPS+ of 127.
Sheets had an explosive month of May, swatting eight home runs and driving home 22 runs while scoring 13 of his own. He slugged .571 during the month and recorded his first multi-homer game since 2022.
More news: Padres Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The Padres will hope Sheets will stay hot in June, their most busy month of the year. The Padres have just two off days during June, and will play 13 straight games twice. Their next contest is a rubber match Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 2:10 p.m. PT/5:10 p.m. ET.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.