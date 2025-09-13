Padres Have Made Decision on Trade Deadline Addition JP Sears
The San Diego Padres optioned lefty JP Sears down to Triple-A El Paso, while calling up right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez.
During his outing on Friday, Sears gave up four runs in 4.1 innings, marking another start where the recently-acquired pitcher struggled.
