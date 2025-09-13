Inside The Padres

Padres Have Made Decision on Trade Deadline Addition JP Sears

Nelson Espinal

Sep 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher JP Sears (38) delivers during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres optioned lefty JP Sears down to Triple-A El Paso, while calling up right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez.

During his outing on Friday, Sears gave up four runs in 4.1 innings, marking another start where the recently-acquired pitcher struggled.

This story will be updated...

Nelson Espinal
