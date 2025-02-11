Padres 'Highly Unlikely' to Trade $80 Million All-Star: Report
The San Diego Padres are doing their best to save a forgettable offseason.
There have been a flurry of factors like the ongoing ownership lawsuit, the attempt to shed payroll, and many free agents not landing with the Friars, but fans may still have reason to have high expectations for 2025.
More news: Padres Insider Provides Massive Update on Michael King Trade
Manager Mike Shildt's contract was extended along with most of his staff, utility man Tyler Wade has been brought back, and in the last two weeks, Elías Díaz, Jason Heyward, and Connor Joe have been signed,, as well. Despite no major league trades and those minimal moves, the Padres still have a positive outlook for 2025.
With spring training just around the corner, the baseball world seems to have forgotten that San Diego is coming off a 93-win season and came within two mere runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions in the NLDS.
There is an influx of talent on the roster from 2024, and unfortunately, that meant many core players in the trade mill for seemingly the entire offseason. Players like Dylan Cease, Michael King, Robert Suarez, and other productive Padres have been dangled in trade talks since October.
Padres faithful will be happy to hear the latest report form the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
More news: Padres Could Land Starting Pitcher, Breakout Outfielder in Blockbuster Michael King Trade
"The Padres have had talks regarding Cronenworth and were getting suitors at full price," said Acee, "but a trade of Cronenworth appears highly unlikely mostly because the Padres value him."
As much of a potential return San Diego could get for its 31-year-old infielder, it is a promising sign to hear that he will likely stay at Petco Park to start the 2025 season.
Cronenworth has been in San Diego since 2020 and earned two All-Star nods in that time. He has easily become a fan favorite and significant piece of the team.
Cronenworth had a slash line of .241/.324/.390 and an OPS of .714 in 2024, which are all up from the 2023 season. His WAR of 1.9, 17 home runs, and 83 RBIs were also all improved from the prior campaign.
More news: Padres, Orioles Discussed Blockbuster Trade Involving 3 Top Prospects