Padres Impending Free Agent Predicted to Land Around $162 Million Deal
Dylan Cease is most likely going to sign with another MLB team at the end of this season.. The right-handed starting pitcher is set to hit free agency and has already drawn a lot of interest.
The San Diego Padres talked about trading Cease for months, dating back to last offseason. But Cease remained on the team through the offseason and even through the trade deadline.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that Cease will land a contract in the $100 million range over the offseason. He said Cease could have commanded a $200 million contract in the past but his recent performance suggests a lower-paying contract.
Cease shined in his first season with the Padres in 2024, accruing a 3.47 ERA and throwing the second-highest number of strikeouts (224) in the National League.
He still ranks second in the NL this season with 178 strikeouts but his ERA has increased to 4.71 in 26 starts.
Rymer said Cease will likely sign a similar contract to the six-year, $162 million deal that three-time All-Star starting pitcher Carlos Rodón signed with the New York Yankees in 2022.
Several teams were reportedly in contact with the Padres about Cease at the deadline. The Yankees, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays were listed as teams interested in Cease.
San Diego could have cashed in on Cease at the deadline to add to what was already the most productive deadline for a team in MLB. Cease also agreed to receive a $13.75 million salary this season to avoid arbitration in January.
The Padres landed All-Star closer Mason Miller from the Athletics and outfielder Ramón Laureano from the Washington Nationals without trading Cease. Both additions have taken on major roles in the Padres’ roster and are expected to be big contributors during the postseason.
San Diego has expressed they want to win this season and would only have traded Cease for an All-Star who could help them in 2025. It seems no team was willing to pay that price for Cease.
Therefore, the Padres decided to keep Cease and utilize him during the final stretch of this season and the postseason.
