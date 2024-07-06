Padres Infielder Striving to Be 'Super Utility Player'
Eguy Rosario has spent a lot of time in the dirt honing his skills as a big league infielder but on June 25, he began working in the outfield alongside his veteran teammates learning how to be valuable at multiple positions.
He is striving to accompish his next goal.
“I want to be a super utility player,” he said.
Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune described Rosario's pregame routine in a recent Padres notebook.
"Rosario continues to work in the outfield before games," Acee wrote. "Tuesday, he made throws from right field during drills for the first time. He then tracked fly balls in center during batting practice. Rosario has looked natural running down balls and has a strong arm."
“I like it,” Rosario told Acee of the outfield, where he began asking the San Diego Padres to try him two offseasons ago. “It’s fun.”
Rosario has never played a game in the outfield at any level so the Padres aren't in a hurry to put him out there. But, they want him to be prepared in case of an emergency.
“I was the one telling them I want to play the outfield, too,” Rosario said. “Because I want to be able to play where they need me. Because you never know what’s going to happen, and look what happened with Tatis.”
Rosario is slashing .245/.286/.528 with three home runs and an OPS of .814 in 30 games this season.