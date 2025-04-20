Padres Infielder Wants to Throw Massive Party After Team Makes Playoffs in San Diego
Padres infielder José Iglesias is planning a grand celebration for when the Padres clinch a playoff spot.
Iglesias brings more than ten years of major league experience, supplemented by stints in the minors during his 30s. Currently, he seems to have settled well with the Padres.
The veteran infielder is batting .300 through 13 games and currently bats sixth in the line-up, with most of his performances coming at second base.
The Padres are expected to be a title-contending team in 2025, though winning the division will be no easy feat in the hyper-competitive NL West.
More news: Padres Linked to Free Agent Pitcher in Potential Savvy Signing
Iglesias himself makes music when he is not on the field and is already planning a massive celebration for the team.
"I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been very fortunate. I’m very humble about every experience I had, but I think it will be special at the end of this year, when this team makes the playoffs, to throw a huge party here for this city," Iglesias told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
"You know, with all those artists (to) join me. Just a live party for the game and for the Padres and for this great fanbase. I see it with my own eyes. Every single night it’s 40,000-plus people and they are cheering for you and they got your back. Respect to them, to the Padres fans."
More news: Jackson Merrill's Contract Extension Could Save Padres 'Hundreds of Millions' of Dollars
The Padres are off to a hot start so far in 2025, which makes the party seem very likely to happen given the depth and peformances of the team.
A potential bigger party could soon be down the line if the Padres manage to win their first World Series title in franchise history.
More news: Padres Insider Reveals Timeline for Potential Yu Darvish Return
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.