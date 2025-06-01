Padres Injured Pitcher Takes Massive Step Toward Return
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron made his first rehab start with Triple-A El Paso Saturday after moving up from pitching at Double-A San Antonio.
The right-hander threw 48 pitches and struck out six, though he allowed four runs and received a loss in the contest. This is Waldron's fourth rehab start in May, and the first in which he has allowed three runs or more.
He made two starts with Double-A San Antonio, where he totaled 6.1 innings and six strikeouts across both outings. His first appearance came in the Arizona Complex League, where he threw just 1.2 innings.
The knuckleballer suffered a left oblique strain in spring training while warming up in the bullpen. The Padres placed him on the 15-day injured list Mar. 27.
"It's very frustrating," Waldron said after his injury. "... I don't want to stop throwing entirely. I'm hoping for that. But I'm going to let them tell me what to do and make the decision."
The Padres' rotation has grown very thin with Michael King's pinched nerve sending him to the injured list, and they will hope to get Waldron back as soon as possible. With King's addition, the Padres have four regular starters from last year on the injured list, as Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish are also injured.
Waldron made 26 starts last year, pitching 146 innings and striking out 133 batters. He had a 4.91 ERA and a record of 7-11. He was one of three Padres pitchers to reach 100 innings, and had the lowest walks per nine innings among those who did. He is MLB's only knuckleball pitcher.
Waldron has made a start every five days since May 15, and looks to be on track to returning to the team soon. With their thin rotation and crowded schedule, the Padres will hope to see the right-hander back on the mound in June.
